Despite pandemic, large crowds gather in Virginia Beach for Fourth of July weekend

One visitor said the large crowds made him think twice about getting into the water.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The start of the Fourth of July weekend on the beach was packed with people.

On Friday, large groups gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, in the water and on the boardwalk.

Ryan Hasley explained the large crowds during this pandemic made him think twice about getting in the water.

“This is the first time we’ve been out of the house in months, and I really didn’t expect to see this many people here. So I haven’t even touched the beach yet," he said. "We’re just walking by and it looks like we’re just going to keep on walking."

City leaders have hired "beach ambassadors" to remind people of social distancing. As they watch the beach, more police officers are standing by to make sure the Fourth of July weekend remains peaceful.

”Last night there was a lot of police officers over here on 21st Street, and horses and all stuff like that. I mean, I think there’s just too many of them," said one of the visitors from North Carolina.

Virginia Beach city leaders made the decision to increase police patrols after days of shootings across the city in May and June, with the most recent shooting on Thursday near the Oceanfront.

“Any situations would arise they seem like they are ready to handle anything because their strategically placed and it looks good you see their presence peacefully walking around taking care of people," said New York visitor Gilbert Portillo.