Virginia Beach Ampitheater catches on fire, no one hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at The Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater in Virginia Beach on Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, officials first responded for reports of a fire on the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way at 1:37 a.m.

When engines arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the Ampitheater. It took additional crews and several stretched hose lines, but the fire was marked under control at 2:30 a.m.

VBFD tells 13News Now that the fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.