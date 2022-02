Emergency dispatchers from Virginia Beach said it was a controlled burn.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire burning near Back Bay and Sandbridge in Virginia Beach Thursday night caught many eyes.

Emergency dispatchers from Virginia Beach said it was a controlled burn that went from about 8:45 p.m. Thursday to 12:30 a.m. Friday. After that, it was put out.

13News Now crews found a lot of smoke and flames burning across the water around midnight.