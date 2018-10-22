VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The largest Halloween-themed race on the East Coast is scheduled for October 26 and 27 in Virginia Beach.

The Anthem Wicked 10K Weekend is a two-day event that features an evening mile-long race, a 10K, and a 1K. Participants can also enter a costume contest, but they have to remain in costume for the entire race.

The Old Point National Bank Monster Mile is scheduled for Friday, October 26 at 7 p.m. and will be followed by at Post-Race party at The Shack on 8th.

The main event, the Anthem Wicked 10K will start on Saturday, October 27 at 8 a.m. The course for this race winds through the Oceanfront before ending on the Boardwalk. Participants, along with their family and friends can celebrate at the post-race beach party from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Old Point National Bank Mini Monster 1K, a race for younger participants, will start at 10:30 a.m.

The costume contest awards ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

There are 10,000 participants expected in the 10th running of the Anthem Wicked 10K.

