VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The VA-Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Hiring Expo is looking to hire.

The event is Thursday, August 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Virginia Beach located at 1900 Pavilion Drive.

The job fair will help bring law enforcement agencies face-to-face with job seekers pursuing careers in the law enforcement industry.

Job seekers will have time to meet with several agencies, all in the span of just a few hours.

Job seekers are advised to come dressed for success and bring plenty of resumes.

Click here to view the list of employers and to preregister.