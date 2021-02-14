Last-minute orders, dozens of bouquet requests mean a busy Valentine's Day for one Virginia Beach florist

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for florists. A flower shop owner in Virginia Beach said she’s been preparing for Valentine’s Day, all week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today is Valentine's Day! The owner of Virginia Beach Basket Case on Shore Drive, Free Turner is expecting a busy one.

As the phone began to ring around 9 o'clock this morning, Turner exclaimed excitedly: “Oh God! They’re starting, they’re starting!"

She's already made dozens of bouquets and she's gearing up for some last-minute flower orders.

“Customers are going to be flying in here in a second," Turner said. "All week has been insane. It’s really busy.”

She’s also trying to keep up with some new trends.

“People are doing Galentine’s Day!" Turner said with a laugh. "So that’s like all the rage right now!”

Customer Connor Verreault is doing something a little more traditional.

"Like every man, last minute. She thinks I’m not doing anything for her. I didn’t really have a plan. It’s all spontaneous in my head," Verreault said.

He's surprising his girlfriend with a bouquet.

“She really likes lilies, I got her some recently for the house," he said. "Of course, I’ll get some roses, as well. And I’ve kind of been eying these teddy bears.”

A giant stuffed monkey, to be exact.

Verreault is one of dozens of customers.

“Theses are all for pick-ups today, alone," Turner said flipping through a folder full of papers. "I actually ordered 2,000 red [roses].”

Turner said this past year has been a busy one for her.

“Unfortunately, with COVID and everything we’re getting a lot of sympathy, a lot of funeral arrangements," she said.

So she’s excited about a change of pace: making happier arrangements and hearing love stories.

“And I’m all in their business too! I’m like what are you doing? Where are you going to eat at? Tell me more!” Turner said, laughing.