NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a $300,000 forfeiture judgment for his involvement in a large scale marijuana distribution enterprise.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jamil Taylor-Kamara was one of two leaders who shipped large quantities of marijuana from California to the Hampton Roads area for further distribution.

The packages of marijuana were often shipped using a Ship ‘n Click account through the U.S. Postal Service.

Court Documents said, during the conspiracy 222 packages were shipped containing approximately 750 pounds of marijuana.

On one occasion, Taylor-Kamara and a co-conspirator were arrested in Illinois transporting 256 pounds of marijuana.

The proceeds from the marijuana were sent back to California by depositing the money in various bank accounts in Virginia and then the money withdrawn from those accounts in California.

