Bond hearing continued for mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach, new details in investigation

Newly released court documents show that Leandra Andrade had allegedly texted her friend that she and her daughter would "look down on them from Heaven."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bond hearing was continued Thursday morning for the mother of a toddler who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel on Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on August 1, the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, officers found the body of a 2-year-old girl along with Andrade, who was described as having a medical emergency.

An arrest warrant obtained by 13News Now said she's accused of "causing physical and bodily harm to the life or health of a child...based on willful act, omission or refusal to provide necessary care."

On Thursday, her bond hearing was continued after it was announced that she would be represented by Norfolk-based Attorney James Broccoletti.

13News Now's sister station, WUSA9 in Washington D.C., confirmed through the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department that Andrade fled with her 2-year-old daughter late last week after losing a custody battle for the child. She hadn't been seen since Friday.

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the police department is investigating it as a "suspicious" death.

DC authorities became involved in the case after a friend of Andrade’s contacted the department about concerning posts Andrade had made on social media