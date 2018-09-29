Legendary dance teacher, Denise Wall, owner of Denise Wall's Dance Energy Studio in Virginia Beach, is featured prominently in a new documentary.

"I Dream of Dance" focuses on the sacrifice, commitment and triumph of young dancers on the road to nationals.

Denise Wall's son Travis also stars in the documentary. Fans of the TV show "So You Think You Can Dance" may be familiar with Travis Wall — the two-time, Emmy-winning choreographer competed in its second season.

He's now a choreographer for the show and has received numerous Emmy nominations for his work.

The film follows Denise Wall as she "transforms the lives of the kids she teaches as they compete for the title of Top Teen dance group in North America," according to the movie synopsis.

The documentary is directed by Maria Demeshkina Peek and is available to own Oct. 2 and available On Demand Oct. 9.

The documentary is having its red carpet premiere at Naro Expanded Cinema in Norfolk. The event is sold out.

Check out the film's full trailer:

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC