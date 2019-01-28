VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Barry Preston takes his dog for a walk each night, he goes from his home to the Lesner bridge, but Sunday night he noticed something strange.

“I enjoy walking this beach, it is very peaceful and tranquil, but when I start looking at the graffiti, it just shows deviance and that there’s a problem,” said Preston.

Preston said the graffiti tags had racist and gang-related messages on them.

“I think everyone should have an issue with gangs and gang violence. We have had a rise in it in past years and it’s a problem,” said Preston.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the bridge was tagged. Virginia Beach Chics Beach supervisor Jim Landon said it just keeps happening.

"This is probably the third time since they opened this beach area up that a pylon had been nailed and somebody's painted something on it," said Landon. "This is a beautiful spot and we want people to come here and enjoy what we have to offer. We have probably 100 and some people walking this here now.”

As for Preston, he said this should never happen, especially to the new Lesner bridge.

“You know we spent millions and millions of dollars on that bridge, and the time that it took to build that bridge, yeah it’s a problem,” said Preston.

It’s not just the bridge, the scrawled words and numbers are on public trash cans, and the sea wall for nearly a half-mile stretch and Preston said he wants it gone.

“For it to be so close to people’s homes and condos, and stuff like that it’s something police need to look at,” said Preston.

The City of Virginia Beach says it will partner with the contractor who built the Lesner bridge to remove the graffiti as soon as possible.