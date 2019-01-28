VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Barry Preston takes his dog for a walk each night, he goes from his home to the Lesner Bridge. Sunday night he noticed something strange.

“I enjoy walking this beach. It is very peaceful and tranquil, but when I start looking at the graffiti, it just shows deviance and that there’s a problem,” said Preston.

Preston told 13News Now the graffiti tags included racist and gang-related messages.

“I think everyone should have an issue with gangs and gang violence. We have had a rise in it in past years, and it’s a problem,” said Preston.

"This is probably the third time since they opened this beach area up that a pylon had been nailed and somebody's painted something on it," explained Jim Landon, a supervisor with the city. "This is a beautiful spot, and we want people to come here and enjoy what we have to offer. We have probably one hundred and some people walking this here now.”

It’s not just the bridge. The scrawled words and numbers are on public trash cans and the seawall for nearly a half-mile stretch, and Preston said he wants it gone.

“For it to be so close to people’s homes and condos, and stuff like that, it’s something police need to look at,” said Preston.

The City of Virginia Beach said it will partner with the contractor who built the Lesner Bridge to remove the graffiti as soon as possible.