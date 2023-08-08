Virginia Beach school board weighs how to address 2023 model policies for transgender students

Changes to the transgender policy in Virginia Beach City Public Schools are under review, after Gov. Youngkin's administration finalized revisions in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Changes to the transgender policy in Virginia Beach City Public Schools are under review.

School board members are weighing the possibility of adopting 2023 model policies, which were finalized under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.

Since state education officials released them in July, the move has met both praise and backlash. Dissemination of a draft prior to that also sparked mixed reactions in the Commonwealth for months.

School board member Victoria Manning is requesting the adoption of 2023 model policies, as they are written.

"It is time for this school board to implement these policies," one speaker said.

Some believe implementing the policies restores parental rights and empowers the family unit.

"Doing the right thing, protecting families and our constitution requires a battle in this school board," another speaker said.

"Governor Youngkin's 2023 model policies protect the rights of all parents," a separate speaker added.

Revisions made under Gov. Youngkin's administration instruct school employees to follow the official record, when it comes to a student's name or pronouns adhering to their sex. Exceptions include written requests submitted by a parent, 18-year-old student or emancipated minor.

"These policies will promote hate, alienation and erasure of trans students," one speaker stated.

Students who spoke up in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night voiced opposition, calling the 2023 model policies harmful to transgender youth.

"We do deserve the same respect any other student walking down the hallways deserves," one student said.

Several high schoolers also said they are worried about a possible strain in relationships between students and teachers.

"I do imagine many teachers will follow the model policies, simply to avoid punishment by administrators or being out of a job," one speaker said.

"Being trans is not a contagion a parent can nurse their child out of if their teacher tells them about it in time," another student added.

In the transgender policy proposal, parents must also be notified about and given the chance to object to gender-related counseling services.

Several school board members shared concerns over some aspects of the 2023 model policies, noting how 2021 model policies under Gov. Ralph Northam's administration were not adopted in full.

Manning sought a vote on whether to adopt the 2023 model policies later this month; however, members of the policy review committee will first look into the document. The board will decide the next steps afterward.