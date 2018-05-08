Dozens of competitors gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday morning to compete in a 5K swim race.

Sponsored by the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association, the race marks the unofficial start to the Jersey Mike’s 2018 National Lifeguard Championships.

It’s a national competition that draws lifeguards from around the world to compete in races spanning swimming, running, and paddleboarding.

Tom Gill of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said it’s a series of competitions, with a greater purpose in mind.

“At the end of the day, those lifeguards take that training and they know they’re going to be on a lifeguard stand somewhere and someone’s going to get in trouble, how fast can they get there?” said Gill. “It's life and death out here.”

Virginia Beach Lifeguard Ed Hopper will compete in the championships for the second time and said he plans on racing in the 4x100 competition for fun.

“This is giving back,” said Hopper. “It’s a way to help the community really. Saving lives is really what we do.”

The event is sanctioned by the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) in Huntington Beach, California, and is produced by the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association (VBLA).

The competition features world-class athletes from around the world and is free and open to the public.

The daily activities are:

Sunday, Aug. 5 – VBLA 5K/One Mile Ocean Swim Race. 9:30 a.m., 17th Street oceanfront

Tuesday, Aug. 7 – Free concert with Jordan Davis. 6-10 p.m., 31st Street Park

Wednesday, Aug. 8 – Junior Guard Championships 9 a.m., 27th-30th Streets oceanfront

Parade of Athletes 7 p.m., 31st-24th Street Park on boardwalk

Championship Welcome Ceremony 7:30 p.m. 24th Street Park

Thursday, Aug. 9 – 8 a.m. Day 1 National Lifeguard Championships 28th-30th streets oceanfront

Friday, Aug. 10 – 8 a.m. Day 2 National Lifeguard Championships 28th-30th streets oceanfront

Saturday, Aug. 11 – 8 a.m. Day 3 National Lifeguard Championships 28th-30th streets oceanfront

