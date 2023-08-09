Lifeguards warn of rough surf and rip currents as Hurricane Lee draws closer

Lifeguards urge swimmers to be cautious and heed any red flag warnings as the storm gets closer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards are anticipating rough surf and rip currents in Hampton Roads and on the Outer Banks in the coming days, all because of Hurricane Lee.

On Friday afternoon, families enjoyed the beautiful weather and a relatively calm surf at the Oceanfront.

Amber Guerin said she'd been in the water all day.

"I love to ride those waves. I love to ride them. I'm disappointed I forgot my boogie board," she said.

She said when she gets in, she always has her eyes on the shore.

"If you watch the waves and the way they pull, even when I’m having fun and doing my thing out there, I always check where the lifeguard is," she said.

That advice is something Virginia Beach lifeguards always encourage, especially when the surf gets rough.

"I expect that we’re gonna start seeing bigger surf, more rip currents," said Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service Deputy Chief Gary Felch.

That’s because Category 4 Hurricane Lee is moving through the Atlantic Ocean, toward the East Coast.

"I think because it's such a strong storm and getting stronger, I think we’re probably gonna start seeing some effects Monday, maybe sooner," he said.

Felch is urging swimmers to be cautious and heed any red flag warnings as the storm gets closer.

"It’s very important to know their swimming ability, too. Even strong swimmers can get in trouble in rip currents like that."

The warnings come after four swimmers drowned on the Outer Banks this week in rough surf, including two on Hatteras Island and one in Nags Head.

"I think that’s what kept us away from Outer Banks and more led us here. The water is pretty calm for what it is," said Guerin.

While the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service has made a lot of rescues this summer -- and over a dozen just this past weekend -- Felch said thankfully, everyone has been okay.

He said if you get stuck in a rip current, try your best not to panic.

"Swim parallel to the shore and swim out of it. If you can call or yell for help, do that and try to be as close to a lifeguard as you possibly can," he said.

He says they will have lifeguards in stands at the Oceanfront until September 17. After that, they’ll patrol on ATVs until October 7.