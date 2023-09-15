'Light Up The Night Gala' coming to Virginia Beach to raise support for trafficking survivors

The event will take place at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will be hosted by the Safe House Project.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Safe House Project aims to help trafficking survivors across Hampton Roads and beyond. Next month, they're holding a “Light Up The Night Gala” to raise money.

The event will take place at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will support the Safe House Project, which aims to end domestic sex trafficking and help survivors across the United States.

"Safe House Project’s mission is to increase survivor identification beyond one percent through education, provide emergency services and placement to survivors, and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care by accelerating safe house capacity and development across America," the organization's website reads.