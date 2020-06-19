Listen, Learn, Love: Grassroots group aims for a more diverse, inclusive Virginia Beach

A new grassroots initiative aims to "show the entire country how a city can LISTEN to one another and affect real change."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of business, faith, and civic leaders gathered in Virginia Beach on Juneteenth to announce the creation of a new grassroots initiative called "Listen, Learn, Love."

Their aim: fast-track the diversity and inclusion conversation throughout the Virginia Beach community and to "show the entire country how a city can LISTEN to one another and affect real change."

The organizers said each word in the name has a specific goal.

Listen: To create inclusionary spaces to engage the gap in racial/civil disparities, economically and socially.

Learn: To listen with the intent to comprehend pain in order to effectively progress toward healing from past traumas and injustices.

Love: Intentionally stand for the rights of all lives, and against the oppression of all. Demonstrate to the world that Virginia Beach understands how to care for its people and visitors.

"Something in the Water demonstrated that we are capable of coming together and uniting as a community," the group said in a news release. "This movement afoot is to rebrand Virginia Beach to say that 'We are open, we are inclusive, we are a city that values everyone. That values Black lives.'"

The group's founding members include City Council members Aaron Rouse and Guy Tower.

Other members are Monique Adams, James A. Cervera, Nneka Chiazor, Mike Culpepper, Laura Habr, Reverend Jason Knight, Richard Maddox, Donna MacMillan-Whitaker, Kate Pittman, Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Mariah and Mike Standing, Jaketa Thompson, and Robby Wells.