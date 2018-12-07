VIRGINIA BEACH — Build-A-Bears across the country were flooded with people trying to 'Pay their Age' for a bear. A local craft beer shop decided to mix things up and offer a very similar same deal.

Mix It Up Virginia Beach on Shore Drive is offering 'Pay Your Age Day' for a pint. The shop decided to add a decimal to the deal "since we're adults."

Anyone 25 will only have to pay $2.50 for a pint!

The deal starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday according to their Instagram page.

On Thursday, Build-A-Bear's "Pay Your Age Day" was so successful, it failed. Lines were so long it shut stores down just hours after opening.

Hopefully that doesn't happen to the local craft beer shop!

