Virginia Beach celebrates first responders at 'Local Heroes Day'

Coastal Edge hosted its second annual Local Heroes Day event at Pembroke Mall near Virginia Beach’s Town Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a big party for a good cause; Today families in Virginia Beach paid tribute to our local frontline workers and first responders with a big celebration.

This is Coastal Edges’s 2nd annual, "Local Heroes Day - A Salute To The Heroes Among Us!”

"It’s local heroes day," Coast Edge president D. Nachnani said. "We’re celebrating the heroes among us. They’re mothers, they’re fathers, they’re uncles, they’re aunts, they’re brothers, they’re sisters, they're our neighbors. They’re one of us.”

At Pembroke Mall, families were treated to free food, free giveaways and exhibitions from Virginia Beach Police, Fire and Rescue.

"And we have a wonderful touch a truck event.”

Nachnani said he was inspired by similar festivals he went to as a child.

“We would see the local police department with the horses - so we’re going to have one here," he said.

"We would see the fire trucks, we would see the rescue squads," Nachnani said.

He said it’s all about honoring first responders and giving families a chance to get a first-hand look at what they do.

The event ends at 2 p.m. Saturday.