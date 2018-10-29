VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — Local police departments are preparing to address concerns from faith congregations following the recent mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has faced similar questions and concerns from the community around this time last year. That was when a gunman targeted a Texas church, killing 20 people.

Since then, Master Police Officer Allen Perry has hosted community Q&A’s with congregations that have questions about church security.

"Every religious institution we've been in is different,” Perry said.

The police department has also established a scenario-based training program for church security teams. The concerns span topics other than guns and shootings.

One member asked Perry’s team to simulate a mental health crisis.

"She was trapped in an office by a person who was having a mental health crisis for over an hour,” he said. “So we based one of our scenarios on that exact situation."

13News Now contacted Chesapeake police who said they have similar options available to the community.

“After the shooting in Dallas several years ago the Crime Prevention Unit spoke at one of our libraries about active threat preparedness to church groups,” the department wrote in a statement. “Crime Prevention has also gone to religious buildings to provide security assessments of the facilities and the grounds.”

Perry said the question over if armed security guards would be appropriate for places of worship have come up since repeat tragedies around the country.

"Some denominations have firearms bans denomination wide, others don't,” Perry said. “It's up to the individual congregation. But they really need to make that decision based on their culture."

Officers are currently in discussions over whether to hold other Q&A sessions around the city for other faith-based organizations. If you’re interested, contact Perry at 757-385-1006.

