VIRGINIA BEACH — The tragic events that unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday have left a painful impact on Jewish centers and synagogues across the united states and beyond, according to Virginia Beach Rabbi Israel Zoberman.

“How could someone enter a house of worship and violate all that is sacred, all that is sacred,” said Zoberman.

Zoberman has been praying in synagogues his whole life. The news that 11 people were shot dead inside a Pittsburgh temple shakes him to his core.

“The suffering touches you from deep within and you can become paralyzed, shell shocked, and you really need some time to heal the body and soul, both are hurting right now,” said Zoberman.

Zoberman said Jewish people have been victimized by violence and anti-Semitism for generations. He lost family members in the holocaust, but what transpired on Saturday is different.

“When it happens in America, when 11 fellow Jews, fellow Americans, can be massacred in a synagogue doing Saturday worship, that should really make us pause, reflect, take stock and act,” said Zoberman.

