x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Meet the dynamic duo: Here are the local rescue pups that will be competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

Say hello to Brisco and Espresso.
Credit: Animal Planet
Brisco and Espresso

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — t's one of the most highly-anticipated sport events each year, drawing in millions of viewers with a wide range of emotions. 

No, it isn't the Super Bowl. But you're close. 

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be going paw-to-paw in the Puppy Bowl XIX on the Discovery Animal Planet channel. That's set to happen on February 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. 

The best part? Two rescue puppies from the Virginia Beach SPCA will be featured this upcoming year. 

And boy oh boy, are they cute. 

Meet Brisco and Espresso:

Credit: Animal Planet
Brisco, VBSPCA
Credit: Animal Planet
Espresso, VBSPCA

These two will represent the 757 as they compete for the Lombarky Trophy and "fur-ever" homes. 

This year, the special will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. 

Many of the pups you see (and the kittens during the halftime show,) will be available to adopt. 

From the team here at 13News Now, we're cheering you two on!

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Virginia Beach City Council to vote on plastic bag tax

Before You Leave, Check This Out