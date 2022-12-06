Meet the dynamic duo: Here are the local rescue pups that will be competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

Say hello to Brisco and Espresso.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — t's one of the most highly-anticipated sport events each year, drawing in millions of viewers with a wide range of emotions.

No, it isn't the Super Bowl. But you're close.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be going paw-to-paw in the Puppy Bowl XIX on the Discovery Animal Planet channel. That's set to happen on February 12, 2023, at 2 p.m.

The best part? Two rescue puppies from the Virginia Beach SPCA will be featured this upcoming year.

And boy oh boy, are they cute.

Meet Brisco and Espresso:

These two will represent the 757 as they compete for the Lombarky Trophy and "fur-ever" homes.

This year, the special will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states.

Many of the pups you see (and the kittens during the halftime show,) will be available to adopt.