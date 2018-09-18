VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

Two local high schools are teaming up to send help to the people of North Carolina who are still facing impacts from Hurricane Florence.

Bayside High School Band Parents Association and Princess Anne High School Band Parents Association are collaborating and asking anyone who has leftover supplies from the hurricane to drop them off at Bayside on or before 12 p.m. Friday, September 21.

The schools are using Bayside's band trailer to haul the supplies to Havelock, North Carolina where the Havelock High School shelter is overcrowded and in need of basic supplies.

The supplies you can donate are: bottled water, hygiene products, flashlights, batteries, bread, fruit, canned goods, peanut butter and jelly, and any other food that doesn't need to be prepared.

The goal of the two schools is to completely fill the 26-foot band trailer with supplies for the North Carolina coast, specifically the New Bern and Havelock area.

