Hundreds of people were at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday with one thing in mind — ending an awful disease.

The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's event raised about $225,800, according to the organization's website.

About 1,099 people and 185 teams participated in Saturday's walk.

13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis emceed the event.

For more information about the event and organization, click here.

© 2018 WVEC