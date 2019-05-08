VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was quite a night for staffers from the Virginia Aquarium, who not only got to witness the birth of some sea turtles over the weekend at Virginia Beach North End but aid in their trek to the ocean, as well.

Sunday night for the Virginia Aquarium Response Team was a busy one. According to a post on Facebook, a sea turtle nest they've been keeping track of since June finally hatched.

It was a dark and overcast night with barely any moonlight to help guide the baby turtles to the sea.

So staffers created an "artificial moon" with some white camera lights to guide the newborns' way.

