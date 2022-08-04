Longtime Virginia Beach council member, former vice-mayor dies

Louis Jones had served the city since he was first elected in 1982, according to the city's website.

A longtime member and former vice-mayor of Virginia Beach City Council died Saturday.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer confirmed with 13News Now that Jones passed away on June 18.



Louis Jones had served the city since he was first elected in 1982, according to the city's website.

He represented the Bayside District for more than 35 years, and he was a chairman for groups like the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and the Hampton Roads Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Jones was also the president and owner of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Inc. and the Tidewater Cemetery Corporation.