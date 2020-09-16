Man hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and police do not have any suspect information available at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

Emergency Communications received several calls shortly after 9 p.m. about shots fired in the 1500 block of Lord Tennyson Arch. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.