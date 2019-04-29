VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The telephone calls started coming into 13News Now shortly after 6:30 p.m. People started messaging us. They posted on our Facebook page. Everyone wanted to know what the loud boom was and what caused the ground to shake where they were.

By 7:20 p.m., we still couldn't say.

The initial calls came from people around Naval Air Station Oceana. They thought the noise came from the master jet base. Other calls came from people who lived in Chesapeake -- Great Bridge, Hickory.

Someone in Hampton commented she felt it in the Grandview section of the city. People from other areas including Norfolk and Windsor shared similar accounts.

13News Now reached out to emergency dispatchers in Virginia Beach. They said they were fielding a number of calls. Crews were out trying to determine the source of the loud boom.

We contacted public affairs officers for NAS Oceana. One of the PAOs said it's possible routine military training was taking place, but there was no confirmation that the source of what people heard or felt came from Oceana or from Naval Auxiliary Landing Field.