Virginia Beach City Council receiving applications for vacated Bayside seat

Longtime member of council Louis Jones, who represented the Bayside District, died Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council lacks one member on the dais. Decades-long member, Louis Jones, passed away Saturday after campaigning.

As Virginia Beach city council members seek to appoint Louis Jones' replacement, they're also keeping him in mind.

"It's a placeholder to fill the term until the end of December. It's very sad for all of us, but if we don't do this, then we're not doing our duty, and I know Louis wouldn't want us to be in that position," said Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson.

Resident Antonio Gregory told 13News Now some of the qualities he would like to see in the chosen candidate.

"Someone who can address our particular issues, like with the roads and infrastructure and the development of empty land," said Gregory.

Several other Bayside District neighbors, who spoke off-camera, said they would like to see improvement in local schools.

Interested applicants need to submit a résumé or C.V., a statement of economic interests, as well as a letter stating why they want to serve.

This entire process is something the body went through not long ago.

Last October, members appointed Linwood Branch on the heels of then-Vice Mayor Jim Wood's resignation.

“I think one of the number of things council folks indicated, we don't want to rush through this process and also we want to make sure public engagement was a part of it," said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Virginia Beach City Clerk Amanda Barnes said the applicants’ names won’t be released at this time.

She said council members first have to narrow down a list of who will be interviewed, during a closed session on July 12. They should release the names of short-listed candidates by then.

The interview process will begin on August 2.

"I hope there'll be a lot more public input and not just a few, select few that make decisions for the majority," Gregory added.