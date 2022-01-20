Snow essentials running out at Hampton Roads hardware stores

The hardware store is waiting on a truck to drop off snow shovels, ice melts, and ice scrapers on Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One by one, shoppers stopped by the Lowe’s on Holland Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning to pick up what snow supplies are left on the shelves.

“I bought a shovel just in case I get stuck or if I come across anybody who gets stuck,” said Oliver Taylor.

Taylor bought a garden shovel to sit in his truck to help anyone on the road. He said he knew he would run into trouble finding something larger.

“I already knew before I came up here they were going to be out of snow shovels," Taylor said. "This is the next best thing.”

Assistant Store Manager Sean Wiggins said the demand for snow prep items is high and a lot of people stopped by his store this week.

“People preparing for the storm and after-effects as well,” he said.

Propane, firewood, and chainsaws are some of the things Wiggins said people are looking for ahead of forecasted snow. Those items are still on the shelves or sit at the storefront but there are other essentials out of stock right now.

“We have run out of snow shovels, ice melt, ice scrapers and then portable de-icer,” Wiggins said.

Employees are currently directing customers to other stores until their shelves are re-stocked. Wiggins said that won't last for long. Another truck full of snow essentials is on the way later in the day.