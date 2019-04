VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Luke Bryan along with Cole Swindell, DJ Rock, and Jon Langston are expected to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach in September!

The Sunset Repeat Tour will be making a stop in Virginia Beach on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. To purchase a ticket, click here.

His tour kicks off in Philadelphia on May 31 and it ends October 12, 2019, in Raleigh, NC.