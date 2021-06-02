UPDATE: Lynnhaven River partially reopens to shellfish harvesting

The Virginia Department of Health said part of the Lynnhaven River will reopen on March 1. The river closed on Feb. 6 due to possible contamination.

RICHMOND, Va. — A portion of the Lynnhaven River is opening back up in Virginia Beach after it was closed to shellfishing due to a sewage spill that happened earlier this month.

The Virginia Department of Health announced on Saturday, Feb. 27 that part of the Lynnhaven River will reopen on Monday, March 1.

Health officials confirmed that the area is now safe for shellfish harvesting, after monitoring the water quality and taking shellfish samples.

The health department closed the Lynnhaven River on Feb. 6 to shellfishing due to possible sewage contamination. This included oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish.

Health officials were concerned that the water was polluted with pathogenic bacteria and viruses, which could have affected the shellfish in those waters.

The river was temporarily closed from Feb. 6 - March 7.

The Shellfish Safety Division has been regularly checking the water quality and said the entire river will reopen sooner if it is safe.

Additionally, VDH is urging anyone who's using nearby creeks, inlets or canals where there's low flushing of water to be careful as that water could also be contaminated by the sewage flow.

If the contaminated shellfish are consumed it could result in having gastrointestinal illnesses including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis. VDH recommends drinking fresh water to flush out your system in this case.

If you have any items that have come in contact with the polluted water (fishing supplies, life vests, ropes and paddles), VDH suggests rinsing or washing them thoroughly.