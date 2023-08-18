x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

MACS to host Virginia Beach luncheon celebration to support workers with special needs

The celebration will take place at the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton Roads organization is hosting a luncheon celebration in Virginia Beach Saturday to support workers with special needs.

MACS (Mailings, Assembling, and Copying Services) offers a variety of assembling and mailing services with the mission of providing job training and employment to people with special needs.

The celebration will take place at the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach from 12 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The event will also celebrate the organization's founder Natalie Grayson's 20 years of service.

For more information about the event, email lawrendawn@gmail.com.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out