MACS to host Virginia Beach luncheon celebration to support workers with special needs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton Roads organization is hosting a luncheon celebration in Virginia Beach Saturday to support workers with special needs.

MACS (Mailings, Assembling, and Copying Services) offers a variety of assembling and mailing services with the mission of providing job training and employment to people with special needs.

The celebration will take place at the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach from 12 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

The event will also celebrate the organization's founder Natalie Grayson's 20 years of service.