MAKING A MARK: Nonprofit fosters sisterhood through prayer, baby showers

Women face unique challenges every day. The Acts Movement encourages and empowers women through faith, prayer, and love.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lorraine Sellars said the name of her nonprofit, The Acts Movement, is inspired by a Bible verse.

Acts 4:32, specifically: "All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had." (NIV)

"I wanted [The Acts Movement] to be a safe place where you don't have to be afraid to share what's going on with you," Sellars explained.

The Acts Movement was created to be a safe haven for women to talk about their thoughts, dreams, ideas, fears, goals and insecurities without judgement.

"It started as a prayer ministry. And then from there, I wanted to expand," Sellars said.

"We have Bible studies, and we have socials that we gather," she said. "Sometimes there's tears and hugs and stuff like that, just to affirm that it's okay."

The nonprofit also provides support and resources to single moms.

"I have a connection there because I was a single mom," Sellars said. "I understand the struggles and sometimes the loneliness that goes with being a single mom, feeling deserted."

Every year, The Acts Movement hosts a statewide baby shower for new and expectant single moms.

"We're coming together to give [single moms] some of the things that they need, you know, [be]cause we're blessed to be a blessing," she said. "We're a sisterhood. We're all one. It doesn't matter about the color and all that. We're all one."

The group puts on other events throughout the year like conferences spiritual retreats. Sellars said the goal is to strengthen and encourage women to believe in themselves.

"Some of the things we go through, we think it's about us," said Sellars. "But it's really us being prepared for our purpose to do something else."

The Acts Movement's sixth statewide baby shower for new and expectant single moms will be on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Chesapeake.

The event is free, but you have to register in advance. Call 757-403-4779 to sign up or to make a donation.