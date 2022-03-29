x
Virginia Beach

Listen up Barbie fans: Pop-up truck coming to Virginia Beach to celebrate 50th anniversary

The truck will offer exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie.
Credit: Barbie Malibu Tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all Barbie fans and collectors!

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is headed to Virginia Beach this April.

The truck will offer exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie. Some products include:

  • Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
  • Tie-Dye bucket hat
  • Ringer T-shirt
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Burlap Shopper Tote
  • Stainless thermal bottle
  • Beach Towel
  • Malibu Barbie Necklace
  • Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

The truck will make a stop at the Lynnhaven Mall on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Credit: Barbie Malibu Tour

