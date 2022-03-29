Listen up Barbie fans: Pop-up truck coming to Virginia Beach to celebrate 50th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all Barbie fans and collectors!
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is headed to Virginia Beach this April.
The truck will offer exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie. Some products include:
- Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
- Tie-Dye bucket hat
- Ringer T-shirt
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Burlap Shopper Tote
- Stainless thermal bottle
- Beach Towel
- Malibu Barbie Necklace
- Malibu Barbie Logo Mug
The truck will make a stop at the Lynnhaven Mall on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.