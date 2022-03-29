Listen up Barbie fans: Pop-up truck coming to Virginia Beach to celebrate 50th anniversary

The truck will offer exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all Barbie fans and collectors!

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is headed to Virginia Beach this April.

The truck will offer exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise as part of its U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie. Some products include:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie-Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug