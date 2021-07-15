Man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa to appear for motion to suppress evidence hearing in Virginia Beach

According to Charisse Gamboa, the sister of Bellamy, Lamont Johnson will request to throw out his confession as evidence in his upcoming trial.

The trial for the man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa will not be heard on July 19, according to Virginia Beach court officials.

Instead, Johnson will appear for a "motion to suppress" hearing. In that kind of hearing, a defendant asks the judge to keep certain evidence from being used in trial.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gamboa.

Johnson confessed to Gamboa's murder in 2018 after he was arrested. He allegedly admitted to police he pushed her down a set of stairs, then fell on top of her. He said they then got into a fight and he strangled her. He told officers her body was then put into a bag and left in a dumpster in Chesapeake.

Gamboa's body was never found.

Johnson is the father of two of Bellamy's children.