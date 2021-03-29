Man accused of hitting Virginia Beach police officer with car at Oceanfront facing DWI charge, others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested the man who is accused of hitting a police officer with a car while the officer and many others from the Virginia Beach Police Department were at the locations of shootings at the Oceanfront Friday into Saturday.

The incident, which Police Chief Paul Neudigate mentioned in a news conference Saturday morning, happened roughly at the same time as three shootings at the Oceanfront. Neudigate described the injuries of the officer who was hit by the car which Kearney is accused as "bumps and scrapes." The officer was treated and released from the hospital.