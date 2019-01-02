VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge denied bond for Zyshonne Parker who is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and multiple firearms charges.

The judge on Friday said he denied bond to Parker because of the nature of the incident and his "unsettled living situation."

Parker was shot by an officer Jan. 27 after Virginia Beach police responded to gunfire in Lake Edward.

An officer who was working the call that night shot Parker after a confrontation with him. A bullet from the officer's gun hit a second person unintentionally.

At Friday's bond hearing, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Janeé Joslin said Parker pointed the gun at officers after he was told to drop the gun.

Joslin said Parker was hit in the head.

Police charged Parker with brandishing a firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer and four counts of discharging a firearm in a public place.

