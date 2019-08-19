VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of shooting into a crowd of people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is due back in court on Monday morning.

Ladarius Trisvan is expected to plead guilty to six counts of malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Trisvan shot six people along Atlantic Avenue in July of 2018. They tracked him down after he was spotted on surveillance video minutes before the shooting began.

Fortunately, no one died in the shooting.

