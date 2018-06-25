VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man accused of threatening to kill Republican Rep. Scott Taylor has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Wallace Godwin underwent a mental evaluation after his attorney filed a motion last month outlining "significant concerns" about Godwin's inability to understand what's happening in court.

Police arrested 69-year-old Godwin in March after he visited Taylor's office in Virginia Beach. That's where prosecutors said he threatened to kill Taylor and two of Taylor's staff members.

Court records state Godwin said, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself."

The latest motion said Godwin was hospitalized for almost a week in April, but it doesn't specify if the hospital stay was related to his mental state.

His lawyer wrote that a local neuropsychologist evaluated Godwin in 2017. He diagnosed Godwin with "Major Neurocognitive Disorder, with delusional thinking."

