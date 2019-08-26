VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is a new one.

A man was arrested after he drove on the field at Top Golf in Virginia Beach on Friday.

An employee called police around 8:30 p.m. to report the driver on the driving range, which is located at 5444 Greenwich Road.

The 23-year-old from Richmond was already off the field by the time officers arrived.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Casey Carter Browning was arrested and charged with DUI. Police also said a report of the destruction of property was completed for the damage done to the field and the netting.