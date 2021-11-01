Man arrested for DUI after two pedestrians hit in Virginia Beach

A 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were walking in the road when a 2001 Ford F150, traveling north, ran into them.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two pedestrians were hospitalized Sunday after a truck hit them near Indian River Road and South Military Highway.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said the collision happened in the 3200 block of MacDonald Road.

A 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were walking in the road when Thomas Mitchell Moore's 2001 Ford F150, traveling north, ran into them.

Officials said both people who were walking were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One person had minor injuries, and the other was in critical condition on Monday.

Police haven't shared their identities nor said which pedestrian was more injured.

Moore wasn't hurt and was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).