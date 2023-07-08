3-vehicle interstate crash in Virginia Beach sends 2 to hospital, driver arrested for DUI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several lanes of Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach were closed late Sunday night after several vehicles crashed.
Virginia State Police (VSP) said that at around 11:15 p.m., they investigated a motor vehicle crash with injuries that involved three vehicles in the westbound lanes. The crash happened in the area of the Independence Boulevard exit.
Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
VSP didn't specify what led to the crash but said one of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence.