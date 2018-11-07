VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to the shooting that injured 6 people at the Oceanfront on July 5th.

Landarius Malik Trisvan, 21, from Emporia, Virginia was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Malicious Intent of stabbing, cutting and/or wounding, and 6 counts of Firearm use in the commission of a Felony.

Police say the six victims were shot in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the location around 12:30 a.m. Over a dozen officers were on the scene within seconds. Five victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the 6th victim drove themselves to the hospital. All victims have been released from the hospital.

READ MORE: Six people shot at Oceanfront after gunman opens fire into crowd

Investigators scoured the scene between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Pacific Avenue to learn more about what could have led up to the shooting.

“We are investigating the possibility that a separate incident led to the reckless random shooting that resulted in injuries to these six people,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera.

Originally, four people were detained afterward but were released.

“Gun violence is a growing problem in America. The fact that we are the safest large city in the country is of little comfort to those who were injured by irresponsible and reckless individuals who apparently have such little regard for the lives of others,” said Chief Cervera. “The City takes extra measures, especially on holidays and other large event weekends, to provide a safe and family-friendly environment. We always increase staffing for these holiday weekends and will continue to do that. We may consider additional steps to help manage crowds once the festivities are over, like close parking lots sooner to encourage earlier departures for day visitors.”

Trisvan is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail, and his next court appearance should be on July 11th.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC