Man barricaded at Oceanfront; Virginia Beach police, others on scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police were on 19th Street at the Oceanfront Wednesday after someone barricaded himself inside a building there.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation in the 500 block of 19th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Officers, as well as other emergency workers, were in the area around 19th and Mediterranean Avenue. Police tweeted that a number of streets were closed and that they were rerouting traffic. They asked people to avoid the area and to be aware that officers were there.