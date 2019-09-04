VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police told 13News Now that officers in New York arrested a man who was wanted for the murders of two women that took place more than 45 years ago.

Court documents show that the New York Police Department's Cold Case Apprehension Squad took 80-year-old Ernest Broadnax into custody on Monday.

The New York Post said Broadnax has been living in Jamaica, Queens.

A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Police Department said the arrest was for the murders of Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola. Both women were 19 years old when they were murdered brutally.

The Virginia Beach Police's Cold Case Homicide Unit said Seethaler and Pietropola were vacationing from the Pittsburgh area in June of 1973. Someone found their bodies in a motel cottage located along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Their deaths remained a cold case ever since.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Broadnax is charged with Second Degree Murder (2 counts) and Rape.

He's awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Janice Frances Pietropoli (left) and Lynn Marie Seethaler (right) were both murdered at an Oceanfront motel cottage in 1973.

Virginia Beach Police Dept.