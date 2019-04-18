VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who's accused of murdering two women who were visiting the Virginia Beach Oceanfront more than four decades ago is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday afternoon.

Ernest Broadnax, 80, faces murder and rape charges. Police said he killed Janice Pietropola and Lynn Seethaler in 1973. The women were visiting the area from Pennsylvania. Someone found their bodies in the cottage where they were staying.

Earlier this month, police in New York arrested Broadnax who'd been living in Queens.

Ernest Broadnax

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Cold case victim's family gets closure

Cold case investigators in Virginia Beach said they started looking into a strong lead they received in 2018. They worked with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The lead pointed them in the direction of Broadnax.