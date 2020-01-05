Man charged in Virginia Beach domestic shooting

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday. A man has been charged with felonious assault related to the incident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Update: Tuesday morning, 67-year-old Edwin Cruz, of Virginia Beach, was charged with felonious assault and use of firearm in commission of a felony related to the shooting.

On Friday, Virginia Beach police were working to learn how a domestic incident led to a double shooting early that day.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Stone Church Mews. Police said officers found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital. Both had injuries that were considered life-threatening.

“It’s just unreal. I am completely shocked for our neighborhood,” explained neighbor Heather McCormick.

McCormick said she saw a lot of first responders during her morning walk. She initially thought her neighbor had a medical emergency, but she said she saw police put up crime scene tape.

“There was an ambulance out there and we did see them taking a woman out this morning on a stretcher,” she said.

Police said they are not searching for any suspects. McCormick said she doesn’t know the family well but knows they have two small dogs.

“Her husband, I don’t know him at all but her, we speak cordially as we walk by. It’s just heartbreaking. Just absolutely heartbreaking," McCormick explained.

McCormick said it’s already hard being in quarantine because of the coronavirus. She is keeping the family in her thoughts.