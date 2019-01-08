VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach fire investigators said that a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex was set deliberately. They charged 31-year-old Kelly Bruce Halverson with arson on Wednesday.

Halverson, who lives in the 4600 block of Jeanne Street, was arraigned in court on Thursday.

RELATED: Officials: Man charged with arson in connection with fire that destroyed Virginia Beach apartments

Halverson's arrest was in connection to a fire at Pembroke Town Center Apartments on July 25. A number of units were damaged, and 16 people were displaced.

Kelly Bruce Halverson

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn said the charges against Halverson are Arson (4 counts) and Attempted Arson.

No one was hurt in the fire. If convicted, Halverson faces anywhere from five years to life in prison.

The fire department is continuing its investigation. People with information can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. A callers can remain anonymous.