VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man died after he was pulled from the ocean at 34th Street Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Beach EMS responded to a possible drowning at 34th Street and the Oceanfront just before 1 p.m., EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said. When crews arrived, people who were on the beach already had pulled the man out of the water. Nedelka said the man was unconscious.

Crews began advanced life support, then took the swimmer to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died.

No information about the victim was released pending notification of next-of-kin.

