VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man died after he was thrown from a pickup truck early morning Sunday, police said.

Around 1:10 a.m., police received a call for a cardiac arrest in the 600 block of Chapel Lake Drive.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man injured and immediately began to render aid.

Police said the man had been thrown from a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team, police said.

